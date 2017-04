Share this:

NFL Draft prospect Alex Snyder, quarterback out of Tufts University, knows his road to the NFL won’t be easy. But for any skeptics wondering whether he has taken on tough-enough competition playing Division III football to be ready for the next level, Snyder says he doesn’t need to convince 32 teams that he’ll be able to make the transition, he only needs to convince one.

Watch the video above to hear Snyder’s full interview with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava.