The San Francisco 49ers either intend to trade one of their star receivers or add to their already stellar group of skill-position players.

The 49ers on Thursday night drafted Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall with their 32nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall, a versatile pass-catching talent who was viewed as one of the fastest risers in the receiver class, joins a receiver room headlined by Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

It’s fair to question how much longer both Samuel and Aiyuk will be around for, though.

While Aiyuk was included in trade speculation given his contract situation, the potential Samuel gets moved gained traction Thursday.

Longtime NFL writer Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday night that Samuel is more likely to be traded than Aiyuk. The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak reported the 49ers had been exploring trades for either Samuel or Aiyuk throughout the first round.

Aiyuk has been involved in trade speculation given his contract situation. The 2020 first-rounder is set to play on his fifth-year option without any long-term deal in place.

Niners general manager John Lynch said the organization would like to keep Aiyuk for the remainder of his career. However, the veteran wideout expressed he would be willing to play elsewhere if San Francisco did not give him a contract he feels he deserves.

The New England Patriots, specifically, have called the 49ers to discuss a trade for Aiyuk, as reported by NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Thursday night. New England holds the second pick of the second round (No. 34 overall), which will kick off Friday night.