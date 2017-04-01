Tuukka Rask Makes Brilliant Save On Jonathan Huberdeau In Bruins’ Win

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have bounced back from their four-game losing streak by putting together a four-game winning streak.

The B’s latest victory was a 5-2 triumph over the Florida Panthers on Saturday, and Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask has been a big reason for Boston’s recent success.

Rask made 24 saves against the Panthers, and his most impressive save came against Panthers winger Jonathan Huberdeau.

Huberdeau skated behind the net for a wrap-around attempt, but Rask made an incredible diving save.

To see Rask’s impressive stop, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images