UFC Fight Night Kansas City Results: Demetrious Johnson Retains Title For 10th Time

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Kansas City: Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis? Look below to get the results for all the fights from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Main event: Demetrious Johnson defeated Wilson Reis

Reis came out throwing aggressively and even scored a takedown but Johnson got up immediately and was rarely touched by the Brazilian in Round 1. He continued to pop in-and-out to perfection in Round 2, landing and bullying Reis around the Octagon. The fight nearly came to end at the round’s end Johnson mounted and piled on elbows but Reis survived the bell. Johnson’s full range of ability came on display in the third as he took Reis down, kept control and inflicted damage. Then came the move of the night. Johnson mounted Reis and then submitted him with an armbar for his 10th consecutive title defense.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images