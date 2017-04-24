US Dealers Calling On Porsche To Further Expand Panamera Lineup

Share this:

When Porsche revealed the new Panamera Sport Turismo, we joked the wagon made the sedan variant seem pointless. Those words apparently were truer than we even realized.

Despite the lack of popularity of wagons in the United States, the Sport Turismo has made a lot of noise since its release, as it improves on the looks of the Panamera 4. The model also is the talk of the town among U.S. dealers, though for a different reason, according to Automotive News.

In addition to improving on its appearance, the Sport Turismo also fixed the sedan’s other major problem. It is the first Panamera to be sold with five seats, which reportedly is something dealers think shouldn’t be exclusive to the body style.

“It’s fair to say that dealers would like to see (five seats) also available in the sedan,” Joe Lawrence, chief operating officer for Porsche Cars North America, told Automotive News. “That’s something we’re discussing, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Porsche decides to add a fifth seat to the four-door Panamera, but the fact it values its dealers’ collective input so heavily is refreshing. Dealers are the ones who interact with customers on a daily basis, so they arguably have the best read on what buyers want.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche