Watch Andrew Benintendi Launch Bomb For Red Sox’s First Homer Of Season

BOSTON — Andrew Benintendi is out to prove his 2016 Major League Baseball debut was no fluke.

He got off to a pretty good start Monday.

The rookie left fielder, batting second in the Red Sox’s Opening Day lineup, launched the first home run of Boston’s 2017 campaign in the fifth inning, a three-run shot to right field off Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole.

Andrew Benintendi with a 3-run bomb to lock up Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/rOXaFxA6Wt — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 3, 2017

Not a bad way to kick off your first full season in the bigs.

Benintendi hit two home runs in 34 games for the Red Sox last year, but the 22-year-old is on pace to hit a whole lot more jacks in Boston’s potent offense this season.

