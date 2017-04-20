Watch Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt Drive Through San Francisco At Night

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re one of the many people who still have reservations about self-driving vehicles, you might want to watch some of the videos General Motors has been releasing.

On Wednesday, GM released the third installment of a video series centered around an autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EV driving through the streets of San Francisco. The newest video shows the Bolt, which features GM’s Cruise Automation, driving around the “Golden City” at night.

Personally, we think the most impressive thing about this video is how the vehicle actually slowed down for a raccoon crossing the street.

A person actually is sitting behind the wheel of the car in case intervention is needed. However, the technician never has to take control of the vehicle, nor have they had to do so in the two previous videos.

GM is quite serious about its plans for autonomous vehicles, as a recent report claimed the automaker plans to deploy the world’s largest fleet of self-driving cars. And if this video offers any indication, it’s that those vehicles will be more than ready hit the streets.

Thumbnail photo via General Motors