Watch Giants Score Three Runs On Dribbler Back To Diamondbacks Pitcher

Share this:

Tweet







Little League home runs at the big league level are one thing, but what the San Francisco Giants were able to pull off Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks was a new level of embarrassing.

The score at AT&T Park was knotted at zero in the bottom of the fourth inning when starting pitcher Matt Moore stepped up to the plate with one out and the bases loaded. Moore hit a dribbler back to Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker, but instead of getting the easy out at home, a horrendous throw set off a series of errors that wound up clearing the bases.

How to clear the bases – without clearing the infield. pic.twitter.com/jY4xwKPXoH — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2017

The play was scored as a fielder’s choice for Moore, and Walker and catcher Jeff Mathis each were charged with a throwing error. Moore ruined the D-backs’ day in more than one way, too, as he wound up pitching eight innings of one-run ball on just three hits, snapping Arizona’s five-game win streak with a 4-1 Giants victory.

Talk about helping your own cause.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images