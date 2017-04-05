While You Were Sleeping: Russell Westbrook Notches Historic Triple-Double

Share this:

While you were sleeping, Russell Westbrook did it again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard notched his 41st triple-double of the season, tying Oscar Robertson for most in an NBA regular season. He accomplished the feat against Robertson’s former team, the Milwaukee Bucks, as the Thunder cruised to a 110-79 victory.

What else did you miss Tuesday night while you were sleeping? Watch the video above as NESN.com’s Rachel Holt recaps the biggest can’t miss moments from the night that was, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images