2017 NASCAR Charlotte Live Stream: Watch All-Star Race Online

by on Sat, May 20, 2017 at 4:00PM
For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

Following a grueling 11 races to open the 2017 season, drivers will get to leave points in their rearviews, and celebrate NASCAR with its loyal fans. The famous 1 1/2-mile oval is always electric this time of year, and Saturday should be no different.

Here’s how to watch NASCAR’s All-Star Race online:

When: Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET
Live StreamFOX Sports Go

