2017 NASCAR Charlotte Live Stream: Watch All-Star Race Online

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

Following a grueling 11 races to open the 2017 season, drivers will get to leave points in their rearviews, and celebrate NASCAR with its loyal fans. The famous 1 1/2-mile oval is always electric this time of year, and Saturday should be no different.

Here’s how to watch NASCAR’s All-Star Race online:

When: Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

