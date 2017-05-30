Austin Dillon Celebrates Coca-Cola 600 Win By Doing Burnout In His Barn

Share this:

Austin Dillon waited a long time to do his first victory burnout, and he wasn’t going to be denied — just delayed.

A fuel-mileage gamble in the Coca-Cola 600 helped Dillon earn his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race victory, but it also left him without the necessary gas to perform a burnout. But it mattered not, as the Richard Childress Racing driver made up for it once he got home.

Didn't get to burnout at the track so made sure we got one when we got home #BarnLife happy for my #3Boys A post shared by austindillon3 (@austindillon3) on May 30, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

Dillon’s neighbors probably didn’t appreciate the barnyard romp, but he likely didn’t care, as the celebration was over six years in the making.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images