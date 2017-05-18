Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar Apologizes For Using Gay Slur Against Braves’ Jason Motte

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Pillar is man enough to own up to his mistakes.

The Toronto Blue Jays center fielder apologized for his use of a homophobic slur Wednesday in his team’s 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Piller issued his profuse apology to Braves pitcher Jason Motte, the Braves organization and the LBGTQ community on Twitter on Thursday.

Pillar, 28, yelled the slur at Motte after he struck him out in the seventh inning on a quick pitch. The benches cleared and the teams nearly came to blows in the aftermath of the incident.

Pillar apologized via The Toronto Star after the game, describing his actions as “immature” and stupid.” His Twitter apology was more public and appears to have come after further reflection.

Major League Baseball is investigating Pillar’s use of the slur and could punish him.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images