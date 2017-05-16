NBA Draft Lottery: Celtics Have 25 Percent Chance At No. 1 Pick

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday with a Game 7 win over the Washington Wizards, and one day later, they have the best odds to earn the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The Celtics’ 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets that sent Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to the Big Apple for a package that included a boatload of future first-round draft picks has been kind to Boston, especially this season. The C’s were the No. 1 seed in the East, but they’ll have a 25 percent chance at the top selection in the draft in June after the Nets finished with an NBA-worst 20-62 record.

Boston is in good standing even if the franchise doesn’t wind up with the No. 1 pick, with a 64 percent chance of landing in the top three in Tuesday’s draft lottery.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans only get to keep their first-rounders if they get a top-three pick. Otherwise, their selections go to the Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings, respectively. The Lakers have a 47 percent chance of earning one of the first three picks, while the Pelicans sport longer odds at 4 percent.

Here are every team in the draft lottery’s chances of earning the No. 1 spot.

1. Celtics: 25 percent

2. Phoenix Suns: 19.9 percent

3. Lakers: 15.6 percent

4. Sixers: 11.9 percent

5. Orlando Magic: 8.8 percent

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: 5.3 percent

7. New York Knicks: 5.3 percent

8. Kings: 2.8 percent

9. Dallas Mavericks: 1.7 percent

10. Pelicans: 1.1 percent

11. Charlotte Hornets: 0.8 percent

12. Detroit Pistons: 0.7 percent

13. Denver Nuggets: 0.6 percent

14. Miami Heat: 0.5 percent

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images