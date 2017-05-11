Chance Run-In Might’ve Healed Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg’s Relationship

Share this:

Cities, especially ones as big as London, are great at helping people blend in and maintain privacy. Unless you’re Lewis Hamilton.

While recently going through a run in the English capital, the Formula One star had a chance encounter with none other than former Mercedes-AMG Petronas teammate, and bitter rival, Nico Rosberg. Hamilton explained the unexpected run-in, which he said was the first time he’d seen Rosberg since last season, in a press conference Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

🏃🏽 😮 @LewisHamilton tells the story of when he was ambushed while jogging in London… by a *very* familiar face#SpanishGP @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/giTwA8jQ9W — Formula 1 (@F1) May 11, 2017

Hamilton seems to be reacting positively to the incident, so maybe all these drivers needed was a little time apart before they could bury the hatchet.

Or, perhaps the two are just so eerily similar, both professionally and personally, that the universe has them on a never-ending collision course with each other.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas