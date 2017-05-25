Dana White: Floyd Mayweather Bout Could Be Conor McGregor’s Last Fight

Share this:

Conor McGregor appears to be hell-bent on battling Floyd Mayweather Jr., but Dana White thinks the potential fight could be McGregor’s last.

Speaking on Snoop Dogg’s GGN News on Wednesday, the UFC president explained that going from a boxing paycheck back to UFC earnings might diminish McGregor’s interest in the industry.

“Let me tell you what, the other problem is if this thing goes down, you know, Conor could make anywhere from $60 to $70 million,” White said, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “What I think happens is, and Floyd is gonna make a hundred or whatever, however the thing plays out, I mean, how do you come back and fight for $8, $9, $10 million?”

White understands how demanding UFC can be, and believes “The Notorious” could walk away from the sport if he cashes in with the Mayweather superfight.

“He’s a smart kid, but he might never fight again,” Whit said. “Listen, Snoop, when you’re in the fight business, you gotta be hungry, man. You gotta be hungry. It’s hard to get punched in the face every day when you got $75 million in the bank.”

It’s hard to disagree with White’s line of thinking.

