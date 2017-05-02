Boston Red Sox

David Ortiz Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree From New England Institute of Technology

by on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 10:59AM
David Ortiz has entered the halls of academia.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger received an honorary doctorate degree Sunday from the New England School of Technology in Providence, R.I, according to CBS Boston. NEIT said in its introduction it honors Ortiz as a doctor of humane letters for “his work to help others — especially his efforts help children in New England and the Dominican Republic who face significant health challenges.”

Ortiz also delivered the commencement address to graduates, telling them to use failure as a platform for success.

“Life is not based on how many times you fail,” Ortiz said. “Life is not based on the people who tell you, you can’t. Life is based on what you feel you are capable of doing.”

The doctorate was Ortiz’s first, as was the commencement address. Perhaps more will follow for Dr. David Ortiz.

