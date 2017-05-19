David Price, Wife Tiffany Welcome Son, Xavier, With Adorable Tweet

Share this:

No matter how David Price’s rehab outing with Triple-A Pawtucket goes Friday, it will be a day that he always will remember.

Price and his wife, Tiffany, celebrated the birth of their son, Xavier, Tuesday and brought home the newest addition to the Boston Red Sox family on Friday.

The Red Sox ace marked the occasion by tweeting out an adorable photo of his son.

Our ( @tif_price and I) "lil man" right here!! Xavier is happy to be home!! Tif was an absolute trooper and made it easy on daddy (me) 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UGNlvU4Dzf — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) May 19, 2017

The star left-hander hasn’t made his season debut for the Red Sox yet, as he continues to rehab from a left elbow strain that has sidelined him since March.

Price will make what he hopes is his only rehab start Friday in Buffalo, and could rejoin the Red Sox’s rotation as early as May 24 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

Congrats to David and Tiffany!

