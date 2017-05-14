David Price Takes Positive Step Toward Return To Red Sox’s Rotation

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s rotation could be getting a shot in the arm soon.

Left-hander David Price was scheduled to make his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, but the game was rained out, so Price threw a simulated game in the batting cages instead.

David Price throwing simulated game in the cage. Blake Swihart and others standing in. https://t.co/OJP6xijLim — PawSox (@PawSox) May 14, 2017

Price threw 75 pitches and used his entire arsenal during the simulated game. The lefty is scheduled to throw 85-90 pitches in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Pawtucket on May 19 against the Buffalo Bisons.

After the simulated game, Price said that he believes it was a positive step forward and he’s ready to go.

David Price, on his simulated game at McCoy Stadium today. #PawSox pic.twitter.com/oJHJugJdqc — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 14, 2017

When asked if his next start would be his last before rejoining the Red Sox’s rotation, Price left it up to his manager.

David Price on whether Friday in Buffalo will be his last rehab start: "Ask manager John. I don't make the rules." — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) May 14, 2017

The left-hander has been sidelined since March with a left elbow strain, but if all goes well, he could be making is season debut for the Red Sox on May 24 against the Texas Rangers.

