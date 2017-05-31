Did John Cena Just Tease His WWE Return For The Fourth Of July?

Share this:

Tweet







Perhaps John Cena is eyeing a very patriotic return to the ring.

Cena had the WWE Universe talking Tuesday night when he sent a tweet shortly before “SmackDown LIVE” that seemed to suggest he’ll return to WWE television on July 4.

Bittersweet day today as I begin another night in Atlanta. Such a funny movie but #SDLive @WWE is so close! 7/4 can't get here fast enough! — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 30, 2017

Tuesday’s tweet ended speculation over whether Cena, who’s off filming a movie called “The Pact,” would be able to stop by Philips Arena in Atlanta for the night’s event, but it certainly had the wrestling community buzzing about what the 16-time world champion has in store for his comeback.

This year’s SummerSlam event is scheduled to take place Aug. 20 at Barclays Center, marking the third straight year it’ll be held in Brooklyn. Cena returning roughly a month and a half before that, perhaps to start a feud with WWE champion Jinder Mahal, would seem to make sense.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images