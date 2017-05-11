Drunk Capitals Fan Checks Female Penguins Fan To Ground Over Hockey Game

Share this:

Sports can be great. They can bring strangers together to celebrate something they love, and they can even lift a city up after tragedy.

But sports also can bring out the worst in people, and that was very evident Wednesday after the Washington Capitals lost Game 7 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Capitals fans were walking the streets of Washington, D.C. after the game, and as you could imagine, they weren’t in a great mood. However, one drunken idiot took things way too far when he checked a woman to the ground simply for wearing a Penguins jersey, yelling “Don’t be so (expletive) happy about it.”

Warning: There’s some strong language in addition to violence against women in the video.

Some Caps fans rightfully called the guy out, but he clearly didn’t care based on his response to them.

“I didn’t hit her, I just walked through her,” he said.

Yeah, sure.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images