Ducks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Western Conference finals series has been a thriller so far.
The Predators were able to take a 2-1 lead in the series thanks to a late goal from Roman Josi in Game 3 on Tuesday night.
The Ducks will try to steal Game 4 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena and even the series before it heads back to Anaheim.
Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Predators online.
When: Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
