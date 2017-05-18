Ducks Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Western Conference finals series has been a thriller so far.

The Predators were able to take a 2-1 lead in the series thanks to a late goal from Roman Josi in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

The Ducks will try to steal Game 4 on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena and even the series before it heads back to Anaheim.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Predators online.

When: Wednesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images