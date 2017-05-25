F1’s Romain Grosjean Worried New Monaco Curbs Are Like ‘Take-Off Ramp’

Share this:

The Cicuit de Monaco has more or less remained the same since it first hosted a race in 1929. But one small change made ahead of the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix has Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean concerned.

Grosjean, director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said he’s worried new curbs at the swimming pool chicane could cause more drivers to end up in the wall, according to Motorsport.com.

Many drivers have expressed concerns over new curbing along the wall on exit, but Grosjean is more concerned with the first part of the chicane. Larger yellow speed bumps have been placed inside the first turn to slow cars down, by preventing drivers from excessively cutting the corner.

“It looks like a taking off ramp,” Grosjean said, via Motorsport.com. “If you clip your front wing, it could take it (off) because you’ve made a small mistake and it will fly you straight into the wall.”

The turn used to have a similar bump that worked just fine, so the Frenchman reportedly suspects the new one was installed for the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, which can take more curbing than F1 racers.

“I think the one we had before was big enough and if you hit it it will send you to the wall,” Grosjean said. “So I think this one will probably send you to the grandstand.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if Grosjean’s prediction comes true. Max Verstappen was caught out in that spot during last years race, so larger curbs will increase the likelihood of other pilots doing so too.

