Haas F1 Car Gets Black-Tie Makeover To Fit In With Monaco Jet Setters

The Monaco Grand Prix is the most star-studded race on the Formula One schedule, so to fit in with the A-listers, Haas F1 Team gave its VF-17 a new formal livery.

Haas tweeted a GIF on Thursday revealing that Kevin Magnussen’s No. 20 and Romain Grosjean’s No. 8 will look slightly different when they take to the streets of Monte Carlo. All 20 F1 teams modify their cars with Monaco-specific parts, such as special steering racks to navigate the tight hairpin, but Haas is the only one to fit its racers with tuxedos too.

NEWS: Haas F1 Team is bringing an updated livery to its already quick and ever-improving Haas #VF17. More: https://t.co/shLNE8SNa5 pic.twitter.com/j2VniU3YtK — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) May 19, 2017

The changes to Haas’ livery are subtle, but they literally are made to look the cars look more formal. Haas replaced most of its signature red with white, such as along the nose, rear wing and in the lettering on the sidepods.

Every year the winner of the Monaco Grand Prix is invited to a black-tie event on Sunday night, but Grosjean and Magnussen might be the first to sport formal-wear during the race itself.

Thumbnail photo via Haas F1 Team