Here’s Why Gisele ‘Feels Responsible’ For Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

Tweet







It was hard to imagine the New England Patriots winning Super Bowl LI in the early stages of the game.

After the Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a commanding 28-3 lead, it looked as though the Patriots were on track for a blowout defeat.

In hopes of changing the tone of the game, Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England quarterback Tom Brady, turned to meditation as a means of calming the nerves.

“I started meditating, because it was the only thing that could calm me down, because it was kind of crazy,” she said on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday.

The Patriots themselves would calm down, and orchestrated a historic comeback en route to a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory. While Brady has been praised for leading the awe-inspiring comeback, his wife believes she had something to do with it as well.

“I channeled some great energy and, really, I feel like a little responsible,” Bundchen said, laughing. “I brought love and peace and clarity and calmness into the game. It shifted after that, I must tell you.”

You can see Gisele’s interview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images