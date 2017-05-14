IndyCar Driver Apparently Unhappy With Pass, Lets Middle Finger Fly

Share this:

Tweet







Race car drivers are supposed to keep both hands on the wheel. They’re also supposed to, you know, somewhat get along.

Canadian IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, it would appear, received neither of those memos.

During Sunday’s IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s infield road course, Hinchcliffe took exception to a pass made by Spencer Pigot. His reaction was quick, decisive and, quite frankly, a little rude.

Well that wasn’t very nice. Here’s a slo-mo version of Hinchcliffe’s bird:

Personally, we just can’t wait until the real fireworks start at IMS in two weeks, when Fernando Alonso makes his bid for the Indianapolis 500.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images