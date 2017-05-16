John Wall’s Putrid Second Half Dooms Wizards In Game 7 Loss To Celtics

Share this:

BOSTON — John Wall is the reason there was a basketball game on Monday night at TD Garden.

The Washington Wizards point guard buried a clutch, game-winning 3-pointer in Game 6 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Boston Celtics, forcing a do-or-die Game 7.

But Wall’s heroics wouldn’t continue, as the Celtics outlasted the Wizards 115-105 to book a ticket to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Washington needed a stellar performance from Wall to advance in the postseason, but the star point guard played arguably his worst game of the series. He finished with 18 points, only five of which coming in the second half.

Wall couldn’t put a finger on what went wrong, but he knew the performance he gave wasn’t near good enough.

“I really don’t know, the only other way I could process this is I wish I played better,” he said after the game. “Other than that we had a heck of a season, a heck of a series. It’s something we can look at as motivation, but other than that it’s tough to think about right now.”

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the game, as neither squad was able to jump out to a commanding lead. But as the Celtics began to surge in the latter portion of the contest, Wall’s play started to dwindle.

In the final 19 minutes of the game, Wall went scoreless, missing all of his 11 shot attempts, seven of which from beyond the arc. His slowed play was due in large part to strong defense from Marcus Smart, but fatigue could have been an issue as well.

“He definitely wore down,” Smart said after the game. “Some of the coaches told us, ‘He’s going to wear down. In Game 7’s, legs are gone.'”

It’s safe to say a lot was demanded of Wall in this series. The point guard averaged just under 39 minutes per contest through seven games, a clear indication of how much his team needs him to perform.

The Wizards are a top-heavy team, as they typically don’t see much production from their reserves. This especially was evidenced in Game 7, as Washington only received five points from its bench and none in the second half. Conversely, Boston received a whopping 48 points from its reserves, including a 26-point performance from Kelly Olynyk.

Wall was the driving force that led Washington into the postseason, and he shined through the first six games of the series against the Celtics. But whether it be due to tiredness or relentless Boston defense, Wall didn’t have enough to move Washington to the next round.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images