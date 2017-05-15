Kimi Raikkonen Saves Young Fan’s Day After Crashing At F1 Spanish GP

Share this:

Kimi Raikkonen had a Formula One Spanish Grand Prix to forget, but he still found time to give one fan a memory that will last a lifetime.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver was involved in a crash at Turn 1 on the first lap of Sunday’s race. After being nudged by Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver Valtteri Bottas, Raikkonen collided with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, an incident which forced both drivers to leave the race early.

But as upset as Raikkonen surely was, his angst likely didn’t match that of a young fan, who was visibly devastated by the Finn’s early return to the paddock. Raikkonen, though, found a way to make everything okay.

Although the boy probably wishes Raikkonen fared a little better in Barcelona, a part of him likely wouldn’t change a thing, as the cool moment proves one person’s misfortune sometimes is another’s gain.

Thumbnail photo via Ferrari