Kyle Larson Gives Props To New Hampshire’s ‘Cool,’ ‘Energetic’ NASCAR Fans

Share this:

Tweet







LOUDON, N.H. — Kyle Larson doesn’t come to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the tracks quirks. Rather, he comes for those awesome Granite Staters.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who currently sits atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, was at NHMS on Wednesday for the second of two testing sessions. And while it helped him prepare for the challenges of July 16’s New Hampshire 301, the day also gave him a sample of the raucous atmosphere that will be awaiting him that day.

“It’s a one-mile racetrack and we don’t get too many of those, and it’s also really flat” Larson told NESN Fuel when asked what makes NHMS so unique. “And the fans are always cool here, that’s why I enjoy coming here. The place is always packed, the fans are always energetic.

“I mean we’ve got a lot of fans here just at the test alone, so it’s been cool to see.”

Unfortunately for Larson and New England-based racing fans, the NHMS experience will be a once-per-year deal after this season.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images