Lionel Messi’s Amazing Jersey Collection Is Every Soccer Fan’s Dream

Lionel Messi’s exceptional soccer-playing ability hasn’t stop him from being a fan.

The FC Barcelona and Argentina superstar showed off his collection of game-worn jerseys opponents have given him over the years. Messi shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram in which he and his son, Thiago, sit in his “dressing room” surrounded by jerseys.

Messi’s collection includes those of FIFA World Cup winners Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas, as well as Real Madrid legends Raul and Iker Casillas.

However, Messi doesn’t just hang superstars’ jerseys from his walls and ceilings. The jerseys of La Liga (Spanish first division) opponents Xabi Prieto, Rami and Rodrigo de Paul.

Messi revealed last week he has only asked one player to swap jerseys with him: Former France and Real Madrid hero Zinedine Zidane. Messi accumulated the rest of his jerseys by obliging other players’ requests for his.

Spanish newspaper Sport compiled the complete list of players in Messi’s jersey collection.

