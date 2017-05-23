Manchester United, City Show Support For Ariana Grande Concert Attack Victims

A horrific tragedy occurred Monday night in Manchester, England, and the soccer community is doing its best to lend its support.
A suicide bomber detonated a blast at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that, as of Tuesday morning, left 22 dead and 59 hospitalized. Many of the victims were women and young children.
Shortly after the deadly attack, Manchester United and Manchester City, Premier League clubs who both call the British city home, expressed their condolences to the victims on social media.
Manchester United practiced Tuesday as it preps for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax, and the Red Devils held a moment of silence at the session to honor the victims of the attack.
United manager Jose Mourinho said the team’s plans won’t change ahead of Wednesday’s game, but that the club will keep the Manchester Arena victims close in its heart.
Professional soccer players and coaches also reacted to the tragedy on social media.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
