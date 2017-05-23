Manchester United, City Show Support For Ariana Grande Concert Attack Victims

Share this:

A horrific tragedy occurred Monday night in Manchester, England, and the soccer community is doing its best to lend its support.

A suicide bomber detonated a blast at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena that, as of Tuesday morning, left 22 dead and 59 hospitalized. Many of the victims were women and young children.

Shortly after the deadly attack, Manchester United and Manchester City, Premier League clubs who both call the British city home, expressed their condolences to the victims on social media.

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2017

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at MCFC are with those affected following the horrifying events of last night.https://t.co/KzFQY6ZG2K — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 23, 2017

Manchester United practiced Tuesday as it preps for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax, and the Red Devils held a moment of silence at the session to honor the victims of the attack.

United manager Jose Mourinho said the team’s plans won’t change ahead of Wednesday’s game, but that the club will keep the Manchester Arena victims close in its heart.

Statement by Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho ahead of Europa League final v Ajax tmrw pic.twitter.com/BXNaJWj6nz — Dan Roan (@danroan) May 23, 2017

Professional soccer players and coaches also reacted to the tragedy on social media.

Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester — PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 23, 2017

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy… A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 23, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

Just saw now…😞 let's pray for them!! #pleasepeace A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on May 23, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. Thoughts with all that lost loved ones & prayers for those being treated in hospitals 🙏🏾😢❤ — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 23, 2017

