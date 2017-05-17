Markelle Fultz’s Twitter After NBA Draft Lottery Will Make Celtics Fans Happy

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and Markelle Fultz seems to be the consensus No. 1 prospect. So there’s a very good chance the Washington point guard could find himself playing at TD Garden very soon.

Fultz already has said he believes Boston would be a “great fit” for him, and he even said his chemistry with former Huskies guard Isaiah Thomas “would be amazing.”

And when Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, wondered aloud about the C’s options with their top draft pick, Fultz added to the intrigue in Boston by re-tweeting her.

So Markelle Fultz just retweeted this 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8fDspJ4YF — Celtics Direct (@CelticsDirect) May 17, 2017

Very interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images