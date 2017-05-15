Good News, Celtics: Markelle Fultz Believes Boston Would ‘Be A Great Fit’

Share this:

Regardless of what happens Monday night, the Boston Celtics still will have plenty on the line when they wake up Tuesday.

That’s because no matter how the C’s do in Monday night’s Game 7 matchup with the Washington Wizards in the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinal series, they’ll still have the chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft if the ping-pong balls bounce their way in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery.

The thinking by many NBA experts is that Washington point guard Markelle Fultz will be the No. 1 overall pick. Fultz confirmed during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday that the Celtics were one of the six teams he met with at the NBA Draft Combine, which makes sense considering they have the best odds at the top pick.

And Fultz appears to believe things could work out well for him in Boston.

"I think that'd be a great fit for me." – @MarkelleF on potentially playing in Boston. He'll work out for them if they want him to. #Celtics — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 15, 2017

That certainly sounds like good news for the Celtics and their fans.

That wasn’t all that Fultz had to say, though. He also had comments on LaVar Ball, the players he models his game after and what he could learn from Magic Johnson.

"I just laugh at it really." – Markelle Fultz on LaVar Ball's constant comments. — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 15, 2017

Fultz just told @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 on @SiriusXMNBA he models his game after Harden, Lillard, Crawford, and CP3. Mixed bag. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 15, 2017

Markelle Fultz says he would love to learn from Magic Johnson. He wants to be the best PG ever and that means passing Magic. #Lakers — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 15, 2017

Well, maybe that part isn’t good news for the C’s.

But it’s up to the ping-pong balls now.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images