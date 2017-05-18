MLB Fan George W. Bush Contributes To Rangers Broadcast With Photobomb

Share this:

George W. Bush doesn’t own the Texas Rangers anymore but he still makes his presence known when he’s at Globe Life Park.

The 43rd President of the United States was at Wednesday’s game in Arlington between the Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies and was presented with a golden opportunity when he happened to be walking by FOX Sports Southwest reporter Emily Jones McCoy during a live shot. So, Bush did what any embarrassing dad would do and yelled “Hey,” into the camera.

And while many reporters become understandably annoyed when people interrupt them on live television, Jones loved Bush’s contribution to the broadcast.

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

The Rangers beat the Phillies 9-3, too, so it was a good night overall for ol’ Dubya.