New Hampshire High School Pitcher Can’t Stop Throwing No-Hitters

New Hampshire high school batters will have a chance to succeed if Brennen Oxford never pitches another game.

The Oyster River Regional High School pitcher has thrown four consecutive no-hitters this month, according to ESPN’s Brendan C. Hall. Oxford extended his hitless streak to 30 2/3-innings Thursday in his team’s 6-0 win over in Hollis-Brookline, highlighting one of the most impressive baseball accomplishments in recent memory.

The junior hurler’s no-hit streak has even caught his coach, Craig Walfield, off guard.

“This is pretty darn special,” Walfield told told Seacoast Online’s Dan Doyon. “Right now he’s just locked in. I’ve never seen him like this. He wants the ball, knows when his starts are coming and he’s just stayed himself. He’s just a kid and he’s having a good time, but he’s turned into a monster.”

But Oxford thinks he still can improve.

“It (the win over Hollis-Brookline) was probably the best of the four but still not good enough. I expect a lot out of myself. I had a few walks, so there is always something to work on.”

Oxford has verbally committed to attending Wake Forest University after high school. The Deamon Deacons will have high expectations for him.

