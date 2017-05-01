Noah Syndergaard Injury: DL-Bound Pitcher Has Torn Lat Muscle, Mets Announce

Share this:

If the New York Mets’ season was in danger to start the weekend, it could soon be on life support.

The Mets announced Monday morning ace pitcher Noah Syndergaard is heading to the disabled list after an MRI revealed a partial tear of hsi right lat muscle.

The club didn’t give any sort of timetable, only that Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day DL.

Syndergaard, who was scratched from his Thursday start, opted not to get an MRI on the injury entering the weekend. He instead pitched Sunday afternoon and was shelled before exiting in the second inning after appearing to either aggravate or worsen the injury. The Mets went on to lose that game 23-5.

The embarrassing loss was New York’s seventh defeat in 10 games, and they’re now 10-14 through the first month of the season and sit 6 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. If Syndergaard — who entered Sunday’s start with a 1.73 ERA, 30 strikeouts and zero walks on the season — is out for an extended period of time, the already struggling Mets could be done.

