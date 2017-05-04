Patriots File Trademark For ‘Unequivocally The Sweetest’ After Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

When the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, team owner Robert Kraft labeled his fifth Lombardi Trophy as “unequivocally the sweetest.”

The Patriots must be quite fond of that phrase, as they reportedly have attempted to trademark it. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the team filed to trademark the phrase on April 17, with the intended use being for “pre-recorded DVDs featuring sports.”

Kraft first uttered the phrase on the podium in Houston after New England pulled off a miraculous comeback victory to top the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI.

“I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest,” Kraft said on Feb. 5.

This is not the first time the Patriots have filed for trademark on a phrase. The team also has trademarks for “Do Your Job,” “The Patriot Way” and “We Are All Patriots.” And in preparation for a deep postseason run in the 2017 campaign, the Pats already have filed for the trademark of “Blitz For Six.”

