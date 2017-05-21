Penguins Crush Senators In 7-0 Game 5 Rout, Take 3-2 East Final Lead

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored just three goals over the first three games of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Ottawa Senators.

But the defending champs have scored 10 in the last two matchups, including a convincing 7-0 win in Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Sunday to take a 3-2 series lead.

Here’s a list of all the Pens players who tallied at least one point.

Pens Points (so far)→

Rowney 3A

Malkin 3A

Crosby 1G-1A

Rust 1G-1A

Kessel 1G-1A

Daley 1G-1A

Bonino 2A

Maatta 1G

Wilson 1G

Cullen 1G

Streit 1A — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 21, 2017

The Penguins jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and never looked back. Pittsburgh dominated on special teams, too, going 3-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Penguins all over the Senators, make it 3-0 pic.twitter.com/3SnFrQWCeL — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 21, 2017

The Pens are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons. They are trying to become the NHL’s first repeat champion since the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings.

Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images