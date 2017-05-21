Penguins Crush Senators In 7-0 Game 5 Rout, Take 3-2 East Final Lead

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored just three goals over the first three games of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Ottawa Senators.
But the defending champs have scored 10 in the last two matchups, including a convincing 7-0 win in Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Sunday to take a 3-2 series lead.
Here’s a list of all the Pens players who tallied at least one point.
The Penguins jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead and never looked back. Pittsburgh dominated on special teams, too, going 3-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Pens are one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons. They are trying to become the NHL’s first repeat champion since the 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings.
Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP