Predators Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators would take a 3-1 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues with a win Tuesday night in Game 4.

Nashville took a 2-1 series edge with a 3-1 victory in front of their home fans at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday. The Predators are 6-1 in through seven playoff games, as they also upset the Chicago Blackhawks in a first-round sweep.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.

When: Tuesday, May 2, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images