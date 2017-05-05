Predators Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators can book their ticket to the Western Conference Finals if they defeat the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Friday night.

Nashville has been one of the most dominant teams in the postseason this year, having lost only one game through its first eight contests.

A win at Scottrade Center on Friday night would clinch the Predators their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Blues online.

When: Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images