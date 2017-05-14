Predators Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Nashville Predators have been red-hot throughout the entire Stanely Cup playoffs, and they will look to continue that stretch Sunday at the Honda Center against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Preds defeated the Ducks in overtime during Game 1 of their Western Conference final series when James Neal scored at 9:24 into the overtime period.

The Ducks will try to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole for the second consecutive series. Anaheim defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of their second-round series Wednesday but had to face a rested Nashville squad two nights later.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Ducks online.

When: Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images