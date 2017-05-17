Here’s How Good Craig Kimbrel Has Been For Red Sox During 2017 Season

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox picked up a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, which wasn’t a surprise since closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning.

The Red Sos have yet to lose a game in which Kimbrel pitches this season. The electric closer leads the American League with 12 saves, and has been virtually unhittable through the first seven weeks of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images