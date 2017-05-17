Red Sox First Pitch

Here’s How Good Craig Kimbrel Has Been For Red Sox During 2017 Season

by on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 7:26PM
The Boston Red Sox picked up a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, which wasn’t a surprise since closer Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth inning.

The Red Sos have yet to lose a game in which Kimbrel pitches this season. The electric closer leads the American League with 12 saves, and has been virtually unhittable through the first seven weeks of the campaign.

For more on Kimbrel, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

