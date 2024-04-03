Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is coming off a three-hit, two-RBI night in Boston’s 5-4 win over the Oakland Athletics and is looking to power the Sox offense to a sweep over the A’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Story, who is batting .269 through the first six games of the year, leads the Red Sox in RBIs with four so far this season.

Story will look to keep his hot bat going and help extend the Sox’s winning streak four-straight games

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.