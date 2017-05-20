Red Sox Wrap: Athletics Hit Four Home Runs In 8-3 Victory Vs. Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s stay in Oakland hasn’t exactly been ideal.

The Sox have yet to win a game in the four-game series, as they dropped Saturday afternoon’s contest 8-3 at Oakland Coliseum. Boston pitchers allowed four home runs in the contest.

With the win, the A’s improved to 20-23, while the Sox dropped to 21-21.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Homers.

Home runs is two words, so this will have to do. Oakland powered its way to the win with four homers.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The A’s hit three home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Red Sox were leading 3-2 before the Athletics stepped to the plate in the fifth, but Oakland never looked back after a big inning.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz ran into some trouble in the bottom of the second inning. The A’s scored twice off him in the frame, as Josh Phegley and Rajai Davis both drove in runs on wacky infield hits. Athletics manager Bob Melvin was ejected after Phegley’s hit.

The Red Sox left-hander only allowed the two runs (one earned run) in the start, but his high pitch count meant he only pitched four innings before the bullpen took over. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six.

— Ben Taylor had a disastrous relief outing. He allowed four earned runs and didn’t record an out before he was pulled in favor of Noe Ramirez. Mark Canha led off the fifth with a home run. Jed Lowrie then reached on a single before scoring on Khris Davis’ two-run home run. Trevor Plouffe, who walked, was the last batter Taylor faced.

— Ramirez had some trouble with the long ball, too, as he surrendered a two-run homer to Chad Pinder. He also allowed a Jed Lowrie solo shot the following inning. In all, Ramirez allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three in three innings.

— Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox got out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Hanley Ramirez opened the scoring with a solo home run to center field.

Boston scored a second run in the frame thanks to a Josh Rutledge RBI groundout.

— Dustin Pedroia gave the Sox a brief lead in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single.

— Pedroia, Ramirez and Chris Young all had two hits. Christian Vazquez had the other hit.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

That’s pretty far.

UP NEXT

Boston will close out its four-game series in Oakland on Sunday afternoon. Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Sox opposite Andrew Tiggs. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

