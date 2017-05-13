Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Falls Just Short As Rays Win 5-4

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox nearly mounted an impressive comeback Friday night at Fenway Park, but ultimately fell 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but the Red Sox’s four-run seventh inning got them right back in the ballgame. Boston would get the tying run to third base in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t able to push it across.

Rick Porcello struggled for the second time against Tampa Bay this season. The Red Sox ace allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings of work. Rays starter Alex Cobb stymied the Sox through six innings to help his team pick up the victory.

With the loss, Boston falls to 18-17 while Tampa Bay improves to 18-20.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.

It was a sloppy night in the field Friday night, as the Red Sox and Rays combined for five errors.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Rays closer Alex Colome was called on for a four-out save and shut down all four Red Sox batters he faced.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello struggled for the second time against the Rays this season. The Red Sox ace tossed six innings, giving up five runs (three earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts.

After three scoreless frames, Porcello gave up the first two runs of the game when Tim Beckham laced a two-run single up the middle in the fourth inning. But it was the fifth inning in which Porcello struggled the most.

Corey Dickerson swelled Tampa Bay’s lead when he plated Derek Norris on a double over the head of Jackie Bradley Jr. Two batters, later Evan Longoria took Porcello deep with a two-run moon shot over the Green Monster.

— Robbie Ross Jr. entered the game in the seventh inning. The left-hander would allow a single off the bat of Brad Miller, but made it out of the frame unscathed.

— Heath Hembree came on in the eighth inning and shut down the side in order. He’d stay on for the ninth and would allow a single to Kevin Kiermaier before being pulled with one out in the inning.

— Robby Scott followed Hembree and got the final two outs of the frame without issue.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Sandy Leon (1-for-3) chased Alex Cobb from the ballgame with a two-run double in the seventh inning. He’d score a batter later thanks to a series of errors from Miller at second base.

— Josh Rutledge (1-for-3) helped Boston push across its first run of the game in the seventh. The third-baseman trickled an infield single which resulted in an overthrow from Cobb, allowing Chris Young to score on the error.

— Xander Bogaerts wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 15 games. The Red Sox shortstop ripped a single in the first inning and added a double in the eighth, finishing 2-for-4 on the night.

— Young (1-for-3) picked up a double in the seventh inning thanks to lazy defense from the Rays. On a lazy pop-up to shallow right field, first baseman Logan Morrison and right fielder Colby Rasmus failed to communicate and saw the ball fall between them.

— Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia, Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. all went hitless in the ballgame.

TWEET OF THE DAY

It looks like the Rays have Porcello’s number to start the season.

Porcello has given up 11 earned runs through 11.1 innings against the Rays so far. Against everyone else . . . 11 ER over 39 innings. — Nick Friar (@Nick_Friar) May 13, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Rays will play the second of their three-game series Saturday afternoon. Chris Sale is scheduled to get the ball for Boston and will be countered by Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images