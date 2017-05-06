Red Sox Wrap: Joe Mauer’s Walk-Off Bomb Lifts Twins Over Sox 4-3

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox nearly earned an impressive comeback win, but the Minnesota Twins notched a walk-off victory thanks to Joe Mauer.

After the Red Sox tied the game with two runs in the ninth inning, Mauer took Matt Barnes deep in the bottom half of the frame to give Minnesota the 4-3 win.

Eduardo Rodriguez turned in a quality start for Boston, but the Red Sox’s quiet bats squandered the strong outing.

With the loss, the Sox drop to 15-14 while the Twins improve to 15-12.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Deflating.

The Sox mounted a great comeback in the ninth inning, but Mauer’s heroics in the bottom half of the frame pegged Boston with a loss.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mauer clubbed his first walk-off home run in his career.

ON THE BUMP

–It looked like Rodriguez was in for a rough outing right out of the gate. He plunked Joe Mauer in his second batter faced, followed by a triple from Miguel Sano. Robbie Grossman would then plate Sano with an RBI single. But after allowing two runs in the first frame, Rodriguez would settle in.

The left-hander hurled six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.

–Rodriguez’s night ended after he allowed a leadoff triple to Eddie Rosario to start the seventh inning. Joe Kelly would come on in relief, and after punching out Brian Dozer to start his outing, he allowed an RBI single to Mauer. Kelly would then allow a single to Sano before punching out Grossman. With the left-handed Josh Kepler awaiting, John Farrell opted for a southpaw out of the bullpen.

–Robby Scott entered with two outs in the seventh inning and struck out Kepler to end the frame. Scott would stay on for the eighth inning and pitched a perfect frame.

–Matt Barnes came on in the ninth inning, and after sitting down the first two batters, the right-hander gave up the walk-off shot to Mauer.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–Chris Young came up clutch with a two-RBI pinch-hit single in the ninth inning.

–Benintendi continues to be one of the only Red Sox hitting for power. The 22-year-old outfielder crushed his fourth home run of the season in the third inning.

–Rutledge joined Benintendi as the only Red Sox hitters with multi-hit performances. The Red Sox third baseman recorded two singles in the contest.

–Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia both logged doubles, while Moreland and Xander Bogaerts both reached base via single.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Twins will play Game 2 of their three-game series Saturday afternoon. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.

