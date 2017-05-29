Red Sox’s Mookie Betts, Son Of Vietnam Vet, Reflects On Memorial Day

Share this:

Memorial Day gives Americans a chance to think about and remember the men and women who died while serving their country, and for Mookie Betts, it means a lot more.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder’s father, Willie Betts, served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force, so the day is an important one to the Betts family. Betts mentioned his father isn’t the only member of his family who served in the military, too.

Hear what Betts had to say about Memorial Day before the Red Sox’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch” above.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images