Saturday’s Red Sox-Rays Game At Fenway Park Moved To 1:05 P.M.

Share this:

Tweet







The start time for Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park has been changed to 1:05 p.m. ET due to sustained periods of rain expected Saturday evening and into Sunday.

Saturday’s game originally was scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m., so fans will want to plan accordingly, whether they are traveling to the ballpark or watching on television.

NESN will broadcast Saturday’s 1:05 p.m. game, with pregame coverage beginning at noon with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox GameDay Live” at 12:30.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images