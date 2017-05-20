Sebastien Bourdais Hospitalized After Scary Crash In Indy 500 Qualifying

Share this:

Sebastien Bourdais was on track to set the fastest time during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday, then things took a turn for the worse.

Coming out of Turn 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Bourdais lost control of his No. 18, then went nose-first into the wall. After being examined at the infield medical facility, Bourdais was taken to Methodist Hospital, KSTP-TV’s Chris Long reports.

He also was described as “awake and alert,” according to the Indianapolis Star’s Jim Ayello.

Bourdais’ two laps around IMS on Saturday were the fasted in the field to that point. He also set the fastest lap during during Fast Friday, with a top speed of 233.116 mph.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images