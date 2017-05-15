Senators Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators won their fifth overtime game of the Stanley Cup playoffs in the series opener of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bobby Ryan’s OT goal helped the Senators steal home ice advantage, and they’ll look to take both games in Pittsburgh with a Game 2 win.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Senators online.

When: Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Extra

