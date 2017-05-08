Tesla Model 3 Makes Its Highly Anticipated Debut — In Minecraft

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re one of the many people who just can’t wait to see a Tesla Model 3 in action, there might be a cure for your itch.

Tesla’s affordable, high-volume electric can be seen in all its pixelated glory in a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday by Block, a Minecraft studio run by two teenagers. Brandon Relph and Florian Funke began building the digital Model 3 after meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a Minecraft convention in 2015, according to CNET.

Although the car might not compare in scope and creativity to some of the more famous creations Minecraft has seen over the years, it’s still a pretty cool project nonetheless.

The creation and corresponding video reportedly are a submission to Project Loveday, a competition where people submit video ads in hopes of winning a trip to attend a Tesla product launch.

The car currently isn’t available for download on Minecraft, but Relph told CNET it could be in the future.